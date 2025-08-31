Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and Flash Floods

In an urgent response to relentless rains across Himachal Pradesh, all educational institutions in Shimla and Bilaspur districts are shut due to a red alert warning issued by the meteorological department. Over 72% excess rainfall in August—far exceeding seasonal averages—continues to disrupt daily life and transport links.

Landslides and flash floods have caused havoc, leading to the closure of 666 roads, including three significant highways. The Met office predicts continued severe weather, worsening landslides, and flooding risks. Affected residents have been evacuated, though heavy damages persist, evidenced by broken infrastructure and property losses.

As the monsoon season takes a deadly toll, with over 320 lives lost and thousands of homes damaged, officials warn of ongoing threats. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh calls for public cooperation and caution amid unprecedented rainfall and natural disasters, as communities remain vulnerable to further climate challenges.

