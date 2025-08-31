Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and Flash Floods

Himachal Pradesh faces crippling rains with 72% excess rainfall in August 2025, leading to major disruptions. Landslides and flash floods in Shimla and Bilaspur prompt the closure of educational institutions and roads. The Chief Minister urges caution as the state suffers significant losses and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent response to relentless rains across Himachal Pradesh, all educational institutions in Shimla and Bilaspur districts are shut due to a red alert warning issued by the meteorological department. Over 72% excess rainfall in August—far exceeding seasonal averages—continues to disrupt daily life and transport links.

Landslides and flash floods have caused havoc, leading to the closure of 666 roads, including three significant highways. The Met office predicts continued severe weather, worsening landslides, and flooding risks. Affected residents have been evacuated, though heavy damages persist, evidenced by broken infrastructure and property losses.

As the monsoon season takes a deadly toll, with over 320 lives lost and thousands of homes damaged, officials warn of ongoing threats. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh calls for public cooperation and caution amid unprecedented rainfall and natural disasters, as communities remain vulnerable to further climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

