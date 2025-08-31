Blaze in Bengali Basti: Swift Action Controls Shanty Fire
A massive fire consumed 40 to 45 shanties in Shahbad Daulatpur near Rohini's Sector 18. Quick response from Delhi Fire Service and police control the flames, preventing injuries. Firefighters battled the inferno for an hour and a half while the cause remains under investigation.
Several shanties were razed by a massive fire that erupted in the Shahbad Daulatpur locality, near Rohini's Sector 18, on Sunday evening, according to officials. Roughly 40 to 45 makeshift homes in Bengali Basti were engulfed in flames.
Firefighters valiantly fought the blaze, standing on debris as thick smoke clouded the air. The night sky was illuminated by the fire, as teams from the Delhi Fire Service, police, and other authorities quickly mobilized to manage the situation.
The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly to a call at 7:01 PM, dispatching 10 fire tenders. The blaze was controlled by 8:30 PM. Additional resources included ten ambulances, ensuring no reported injuries. The cause remains undetermined, with investigations ongoing.
