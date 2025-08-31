Left Menu

Blaze in Bengali Basti: Swift Action Controls Shanty Fire

A massive fire consumed 40 to 45 shanties in Shahbad Daulatpur near Rohini's Sector 18. Quick response from Delhi Fire Service and police control the flames, preventing injuries. Firefighters battled the inferno for an hour and a half while the cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:35 IST
Blaze in Bengali Basti: Swift Action Controls Shanty Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several shanties were razed by a massive fire that erupted in the Shahbad Daulatpur locality, near Rohini's Sector 18, on Sunday evening, according to officials. Roughly 40 to 45 makeshift homes in Bengali Basti were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters valiantly fought the blaze, standing on debris as thick smoke clouded the air. The night sky was illuminated by the fire, as teams from the Delhi Fire Service, police, and other authorities quickly mobilized to manage the situation.

The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly to a call at 7:01 PM, dispatching 10 fire tenders. The blaze was controlled by 8:30 PM. Additional resources included ten ambulances, ensuring no reported injuries. The cause remains undetermined, with investigations ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
2
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
3
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025