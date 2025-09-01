Devastation Strikes: Afghanistan's Earthquake Tragedy

A devastating earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, killing at least 250 individuals and injuring 500, according to officials.

The quake, which occurred late Sunday, severely impacted towns within the Kunar province and neighboring areas near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.

With a magnitude of 6.0 and a depth of just 8 kilometers, the quake caused considerable damage, particularly in the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapadare as reported by the Kunar Disaster Management Authority.