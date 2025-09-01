Left Menu

Devastation Strikes: Afghanistan's Earthquake Tragedy

A powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has resulted in at least 250 deaths and 500 injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 6.0, struck the Kunar province late Sunday night, affecting several towns and causing significant damage due to its shallow depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A devastating earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, killing at least 250 individuals and injuring 500, according to officials.

The quake, which occurred late Sunday, severely impacted towns within the Kunar province and neighboring areas near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.

With a magnitude of 6.0 and a depth of just 8 kilometers, the quake caused considerable damage, particularly in the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapadare as reported by the Kunar Disaster Management Authority.

