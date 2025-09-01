Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Rocks Eastern Afghanistan: Death Toll Rises

A powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border has killed at least 250 people and injured 500 others. The 6.0 magnitude quake centered near Jalalabad has caused widespread destruction in Kunar province. Rescue operations are ongoing, with casualty figures expected to rise.

  • Afghanistan

A devastating earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, claiming at least 250 lives and injuring over 500, officials have confirmed. The quake destroyed numerous villages as rescue teams arrived to find victims amidst widespread chaos.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.0, occurred late Sunday. It was centered 27 kilometers east-northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, as reported by the US Geological Survey. The quake's shallow depth of just 8 kilometers exacerbated its destructive impact.

In a recent statement, the Kunar Disaster Management Authority reported severe damage, particularly in Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapadare districts. With several villages decimated, efforts to rescue survivors continue, and casualty figures are expected to fluctuate as more reports emerge from affected areas.

