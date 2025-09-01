Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Eastern Afghanistan

A recent earthquake in Afghanistan's eastern region resulted in at least 610 fatalities and 1,300 injuries. The 6.0 magnitude quake struck near Jalalabad, causing extensive damage. Rescue operations continue as medical teams work tirelessly. Reports suggest the casualty figures may rise as more information becomes available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A catastrophic earthquake claimed at least 610 lives in eastern Afghanistan and left 1,300 injured, with extensive damage across numerous villages, according to the Taliban government.

The 6.0 magnitude tremor struck late Sunday, centered 27 kilometers from Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, causing substantial destruction due to its shallow depth, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the Interior Ministry reporting fluctuating casualty numbers. Medical teams have been dispatched to affected areas, with expectations that official death and injury counts will increase as more remote locations report in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

