Devastating Earthquake Shakes Eastern Afghanistan

A catastrophic earthquake claimed at least 610 lives in eastern Afghanistan and left 1,300 injured, with extensive damage across numerous villages, according to the Taliban government.

The 6.0 magnitude tremor struck late Sunday, centered 27 kilometers from Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, causing substantial destruction due to its shallow depth, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the Interior Ministry reporting fluctuating casualty numbers. Medical teams have been dispatched to affected areas, with expectations that official death and injury counts will increase as more remote locations report in.

(With inputs from agencies.)