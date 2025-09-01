Catastrophic Rain Hits Northern India: Landslides and Floods Claim Lives

The relentless rains have cast a shadow over northern India, with states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh suffering brutal landslides and widespread flooding. The casualties mounted to five on Monday as residents grapple with the deluge.

Among the victims are Virender Kumar and his young daughter, swept away by a landslide in Himachal's Shimla district. Meanwhile, Punjab, already reeling from the floods, saw heavy rainfalls prompting closures across educational institutions for safety reasons.

As officials and disaster management teams continue their efforts, the severe weather conditions challenge resilience and preparedness in affected areas. The impact persists, with roadblocks, building collapses, and evacuations emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

