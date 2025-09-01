Left Menu

India Accelerates Biotech Revolution with National Bio-Enabler Hubs

India has launched a network of advanced biomanufacturing hubs to strengthen its bioeconomy. The initiative integrates cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to scale up biotech innovations. Expected to significantly boost the national bioeconomy, the move positions India as a leader in global biomanufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:19 IST
India has unveiled a network of biomanufacturing hubs designed to catapult its bioeconomy into global prominence. Spearheaded by the Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC, the initiative aims to upscale biotech innovations across health, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

The newly launched High Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms are backed by the BioE3 Policy and showcase cutting-edge technologies like synthetic biology and artificial intelligence. With this infrastructure, India aims to foster accelerated development and position itself as a leader in the bioeconomy sector.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh heralded the initiative as a monumental step in India's innovation journey, aiming to reach a USD 300 billion bioeconomy by 2030. This move is expected to empower India's geopolitical influence by reducing reliance on petroleum imports and creating sustainable alternatives through biotechnology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

