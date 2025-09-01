Ancient Meets Modern: The Rise of Traditional Therapy in Turkish Hospitals
In Istanbul, traditional wet cupping therapy is gaining acceptance in mainstream medical facilities as a complement to modern medicine. Supported by legislative changes, certified medical professionals are integrating such practices, reducing infection risks associated with non-medical settings while following health ministry regulations for safety and efficacy.
In a brightly lit Istanbul hospital, Dr. Erdal Dilekci expertly performs wet cupping, a time-honored therapy, on a patient seeking relief from neck and back pain. This therapy, known as hacamat in Turkey, draws on traditional methods to complement modern medical practices.
Legislative adjustments over the past decade have facilitated the assimilation of traditional treatments, including leech therapy and acupuncture, into mainstream healthcare. Now available in most Turkish provinces, these treatments are conducted by certified medical professionals to ensure safety and minimize infection risks.
By integrating these practices with modern medicine, hospitals not only cater to local patients but also attract international clientele. This initiative aligns with WHO's recognition of the benefits that traditional and integrative medicine can bring to health systems worldwide.
