Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has closed traffic on the Old Railway Bridge as the Yamuna River may surpass the evacuation threshold of 206 meters. This precaution follows water discharge from Hathnikund Barrage, which has raised river levels to 204.94 meters, nearing the danger mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:57 IST
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has taken significant action in light of rising waters in the Yamuna River. The authority has officially ordered a halt to traffic on the Old Railway Bridge, starting Tuesday evening. The river's water levels are set to reach the critical evacuation point of 206 metres, prompting this preventative measure.

According to officials, the heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage has elevated the Yamuna River's level to 204.94 metres by Monday evening. This level approaches the warning mark of 204.50 metres and the danger mark of 205.33 metres for Delhi, necessitating swift action.

Evacuation procedures will commence once the river breaches the 206-metre mark. Consequently, the DDMA has directed the suspension of traffic and public movement on the bridge from September 2, as detailed in the order communicated to Delhi Police and Railways officials.

