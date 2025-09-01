Left Menu

Diplomacy Over Tariffs: Europe Chooses Restraint

European Council President Antonio Costa emphasizes diplomatic solutions over escalating U.S. tariff tensions due to threats at Europe’s eastern borders. Speaking at the Bled Strategic Forum, he highlights the need for dialogue and restraint, prioritizing responsibility amid geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:05 IST
Antonio Costa
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Council President Antonio Costa has highlighted the continent's prioritization of diplomacy over potential tariff tensions with the United States. Costa emphasized the importance of adopting a strategy of dialogue rather than escalation.

Addressing the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, Costa noted the significant geopolitical risks Europe faces at its eastern borders. In light of these threats, Europe has opted for a measured approach.

Costa stressed the necessity of responsible international relations. By choosing restraint, Europe aims to maintain stability and foster productive discussions with global partners.

