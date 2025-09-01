Left Menu

Eco-Friendly Celebrations: Delhi's Green Initiative for Idol Immersions

Delhi plans to create around 80 artificial ponds for eco-friendly idol immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja to prevent Yamuna pollution. The initiative involves local authorities and aims to treat and reuse water post-immersion while ensuring health and safety measures are in place.

The Delhi government is taking a green step forward by creating approximately 80 artificial ponds for the eco-friendly immersion of idols during Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja. This move aims to keep the Yamuna free from pollution while still allowing traditional celebrations.

Details from an official statement reveal the distribution of ponds across Delhi, with 20 in the west, 16 in the east, and the remainder strategically placed in other districts. This initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, local MLAs, and resident welfare associations.

Post-immersion, water will undergo treatment for road-sprinkling and park irrigation. Meanwhile, the government is ensuring health and safety by deploying ambulances and emergency health support at each site. Traffic management and crowd control will be overseen by the Delhi Police with comprehensive CCTV coverage.

