Delhi Braces for Heavy Rains: Orange Alert Issued

Delhi experienced intermittent rainfall throughout Monday, prompting the weather department to issue an orange alert for the capital, predicting moderate to heavy downpours.

Visibility at Palam airport fell sharply to 800 metres by 3 pm following an intense rain spell, corroborated by India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showing significant rainfall figures across various city locations.

An unusual combination of the monsoon and an active western disturbance is influencing this weather pattern, which is expected to persist until September 5, impacting the capital's temperatures and air quality favorably.

(With inputs from agencies.)