Devastating Downpour: Unprecedented Rains Wreak Havoc Across Northern India

In a tragic turn of weather events, heavy rains and consequent landslides claimed the lives of seven individuals across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Punjab continues to be battered by torrential rains, prompting the closure of educational institutions across the state.

The pilgrimage route to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir remains suspended due to landslides, with 34 casualties reported last week. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with local officials, assessed the situation, vowing government support for those affected.

In response to these emergencies, the Indian Army has deployed extensive resources for disaster relief in the affected states, including Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, successfully rescuing thousands and distributing essential supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)