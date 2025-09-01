Tragic Birthday: Fatal Collision Claims Father's Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district when a 35-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident. The victim, Umakanta Padhi, was struck by a truck from behind while on his way to purchase a cake for his daughter's birthday celebration.

The accident occurred at the Bagudi market in the Soro police station area. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the medical team pronounced Padhi dead upon arrival. This devastating incident has left a family mourning the untimely death of a loved one, who had recently returned home from Varanasi to celebrate his daughter's third birthday.

Authorities have launched a search for the truck involved in this fatal accident, as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue. Community members have expressed their condolences, rallying around the grieving family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)