Record Rainfall Devastates Northern India: A Monsoon of Unprecedented Surpluses

In August, northern India faced devastating rainfall, marking one of the wettest months in decades. Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir saw historic rain surpluses, resulting in fatalities and infrastructure damage. The meteorological anomalies spanned across various states, with some regions experiencing over 900% of normal rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:10 IST
Northern Indian states experienced a weather upheaval in August, with unprecedented rainfall causing widespread devastation. Jammu and Kashmir endured its sixth wettest August in recorded history, with rainfall exceeding typical levels by 73%. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh faced its most torrential downpour in 76 years, severely impacting the region.

The India Meteorological Department reported that Delhi received its heaviest August rainfall in 15 years, peaking at 399.8 mm. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh recorded a staggering 431.3 mm, marking a 68% rise from average levels. Such extreme weather events underscore the growing unpredictability of monsoon seasons in India.

Tragically, over 130 lives were lost in rain-related incidents, including landslides and flash floods, which obliterated infrastructure in various districts. The anomalous weather further affected Ladakh, where regions experienced a 930% increase in rainfall, illustrating the severity and scale of this monsoon's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

