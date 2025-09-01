Prime Minister Modi's Northeast Expedition: Inaugurating Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit the northeastern states of Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, as confirmed by officials in Aizawl. The primary agenda for the trip is the inauguration of the new 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line.

Modi's visit to Manipur is notably significant, being his first since the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state this past May. Although the final itinerary is pending, preparations are underway in Mizoram, spearheaded by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, to ensure a successful visit.

The meeting led by Mizoram's Chief Secretary discussed the logistics, including security and public engagement strategies. The new railway line, part of the Act East Policy, aims to enhance connectivity across the Northeast, linking Aizawl to Assam's Silchar and beyond.

