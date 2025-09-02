Left Menu

EU Satellite Defense Boost and Sound-Infused Food Experience

The European Union plans to enhance satellite defense to counter GPS jamming following a European Commission incident. Also, Italy's MUSE science museum hosts an exhibition exploring the influence of sound on taste, showing how auditory signals impact food perception, emotions, and appetite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 02:30 IST
EU Satellite Defense Boost and Sound-Infused Food Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is taking steps to strengthen its satellite defenses in response to GPS jamming incidents. Additional satellites will be deployed in low Earth orbit to enhance the ability to detect and prevent such interferences, said EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. The announcement follows an incident involving GPS jamming on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft, suspected to be caused by Russian interference.

In northern Italy, an innovative exhibition is challenging conventional ideas about taste by examining the role of sound in our eating experiences. 'Food Sound,' hosted at the MUSE science museum in Trento, delves into how the auditory elements of food, from crunching apples to sizzling pans, can shape our appetite, flavor perception, and emotional reactions. Patrizia Famà, director of the museum's Office of Public Programmes, emphasized the impact of neuroscience on fields like cooking and food.

The exhibition invites visitors to explore dynamic dining setups, offering insights into how the brain interprets sound and its influence on culinary choices. This groundbreaking approach uses mock trattorias and dining pods to connect the senses, reflecting the growing intersection of neuroscience and gastronomy.

TRENDING

1
Nestlé CEO Ousted Amid Code of Conduct Breach

Nestlé CEO Ousted Amid Code of Conduct Breach

 United States
2
U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Discovers Mysterious Uranium Traces in Syria

U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Discovers Mysterious Uranium Traces in Syria

 Global
3
Colombia's Tax Reform: A Major Fiscal Overhaul Faces Congressional Hurdles

Colombia's Tax Reform: A Major Fiscal Overhaul Faces Congressional Hurdles

 Global
4
Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Amid Controversy and Injury

Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Amid Controversy and Injury

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025