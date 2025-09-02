The European Union is taking steps to strengthen its satellite defenses in response to GPS jamming incidents. Additional satellites will be deployed in low Earth orbit to enhance the ability to detect and prevent such interferences, said EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. The announcement follows an incident involving GPS jamming on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft, suspected to be caused by Russian interference.

In northern Italy, an innovative exhibition is challenging conventional ideas about taste by examining the role of sound in our eating experiences. 'Food Sound,' hosted at the MUSE science museum in Trento, delves into how the auditory elements of food, from crunching apples to sizzling pans, can shape our appetite, flavor perception, and emotional reactions. Patrizia Famà, director of the museum's Office of Public Programmes, emphasized the impact of neuroscience on fields like cooking and food.

The exhibition invites visitors to explore dynamic dining setups, offering insights into how the brain interprets sound and its influence on culinary choices. This groundbreaking approach uses mock trattorias and dining pods to connect the senses, reflecting the growing intersection of neuroscience and gastronomy.