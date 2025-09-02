Left Menu

India's Leading Role in Global Climate Action: Bridging Commitments and Complexities

India stands firm in its commitment to multilateralism and climate action, even as developed nations lag in fulfilling their promises of support. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized India's role as a solution provider and highlighted new initiatives like the Environment Audit Rules and the Green Credit Programme to drive sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:19 IST
India's Leading Role in Global Climate Action: Bridging Commitments and Complexities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India remains steadfast in its commitment to climate action and multilateralism, a stance reiterated by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Speaking at the 20th CII Sustainability Summit, Yadav criticized developed nations for failing to honor their financial and technological promises to aid developing countries in combating climate change.

Yadav pointed to India's consistent efforts and achievements under its nationally determined contributions. He urges a balanced approach between ecology and development, with the industry spearheading advancements in green technology. The minister highlighted India's model as a sustainable growth path, emphasizing its economic pace and local engagements.

Addressing new environmental measures, Yadav discussed key notifications, including the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, and amendments to facilitate mining of critical minerals, underlining a sustainable and resilient growth model during global economic turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
2
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

 India
4
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025