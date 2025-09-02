India's Leading Role in Global Climate Action: Bridging Commitments and Complexities

India remains steadfast in its commitment to climate action and multilateralism, a stance reiterated by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Speaking at the 20th CII Sustainability Summit, Yadav criticized developed nations for failing to honor their financial and technological promises to aid developing countries in combating climate change.

Yadav pointed to India's consistent efforts and achievements under its nationally determined contributions. He urges a balanced approach between ecology and development, with the industry spearheading advancements in green technology. The minister highlighted India's model as a sustainable growth path, emphasizing its economic pace and local engagements.

Addressing new environmental measures, Yadav discussed key notifications, including the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, and amendments to facilitate mining of critical minerals, underlining a sustainable and resilient growth model during global economic turbulence.

