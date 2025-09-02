Army Constructs Lifeline: Bailey Bridges Reconnect Flood-Hit J&K

The Indian Army commenced the construction of a new Bailey bridge over the Jangalwar stream along NH-244 to reconnect the districts of Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative comes after last week's record rainfall led to widespread destruction and severed critical connections in the region.

The devastating floods inundated large areas, destroying homes, fields, and bridges. The NH-244, vital for transportation, was washed away at Thatri, isolating villages and hampering mobility. In response, the Army's White Knight Corps unit began building a Bailey bridge to partially restore connectivity swiftly.

With the collaboration of engineer troops, civil administration, and local police, the construction is progressing despite challenging weather and terrain. Efforts are also underway in Ramban district to erect a temporary Bailey bridge at Batti to restore connectivity severed by flash floods. This restoration is crucial to reconnect strategic national projects and provide aid to affected communities.

