EU Satellites and Italy's Sound: Beyond the Traditional

The EU plans to enhance satellite defences against GPS jamming by deploying additional satellites. This follows a GPS jamming incident related to Ursula von der Leyen's flight. Separately, an Italian exhibition at MUSE explores how sound influences food perception, highlighting its role in taste and emotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is set to bolster its satellite capabilities, with plans to deploy additional satellites in low Earth orbit to combat GPS jamming. According to EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, these efforts aim to enhance resilience against GPS interference and improve detection capabilities. The announcement follows an incident involving disruption of the GPS system aboard European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft during her journey to Bulgaria. Bulgarian authorities suspect Russian interference.

In Italy, a new exhibition at the MUSE science museum in Trento is challenging conventional notions of taste. The exhibition, titled Food Sound, delves into the relationship between sound and food perception. By examining auditory cues such as the crunch of an apple or the sizzle of a pan, the exhibition reveals how sound affects appetite, flavor perception, and emotional responses. According to Patrizia Famà, director of the museum's Office of Public Programmes, neuroscience is transforming how we understand cooking and food.

Visitors to the exhibition are immersed in simulated dining environments, where they learn how the brain processes sound and how acoustics can influence food choices. This innovative approach underscores the merging of science and sensory experience in the culinary realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

