Left Menu

Silchar's Clean Sweep: SMC's Bold Move for Urban Revitalization

Silchar Municipal Corporation has initiated a major eviction drive, collaborating with Shrishti Waste Management, to clear unauthorized encroachments. Aiming to promote pedestrian pathways and smoother traffic, the project seeks to improve urban aesthetics. Local businesses are urged to regularize operations with trade licences to enhance credibility and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:51 IST
Silchar's Clean Sweep: SMC's Bold Move for Urban Revitalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has embarked on an aggressive eviction drive to eliminate encroachments and unauthorized retail establishments from public areas, a move geared towards cultivating a cleaner, greener, and more organized cityscape, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Partnering with Shrishti Waste Management, the initiative targets the restoration of pedestrian pathways and the facilitation of easier traffic flow, thereby elevating the city's overall aesthetic appeal. SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh emphasized reclaiming footpaths as a vital measure for enhancing public safety and convenience. 'Creating encroachment-free roads is fundamental for a clean and livable city,' Singh noted while supervising the ongoing drive.

The SMC's endeavor includes visits to new areas like Rongpur and Kolartal to engage with local business proprietors, promoting the importance of acquiring valid trade licence certificates. 'Trade licences go beyond formality, offering legal recognition and bolstering business credibility while aiding in city governance,' an SMC official stated. Business owners are urged to regularize their establishments, contributing to a more equitable commercial landscape in Silchar. The city's municipal body transitioned to a corporation status earlier this year, with its formal inauguration on June 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

 Global
2
Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Awards

Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit ...

 India
3
Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relations

Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relat...

 Global
4
Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update

Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Updat...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025