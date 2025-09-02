Silchar's Clean Sweep: SMC's Bold Move for Urban Revitalization
Silchar Municipal Corporation has initiated a major eviction drive, collaborating with Shrishti Waste Management, to clear unauthorized encroachments. Aiming to promote pedestrian pathways and smoother traffic, the project seeks to improve urban aesthetics. Local businesses are urged to regularize operations with trade licences to enhance credibility and governance.
Assam's Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has embarked on an aggressive eviction drive to eliminate encroachments and unauthorized retail establishments from public areas, a move geared towards cultivating a cleaner, greener, and more organized cityscape, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
Partnering with Shrishti Waste Management, the initiative targets the restoration of pedestrian pathways and the facilitation of easier traffic flow, thereby elevating the city's overall aesthetic appeal. SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh emphasized reclaiming footpaths as a vital measure for enhancing public safety and convenience. 'Creating encroachment-free roads is fundamental for a clean and livable city,' Singh noted while supervising the ongoing drive.
The SMC's endeavor includes visits to new areas like Rongpur and Kolartal to engage with local business proprietors, promoting the importance of acquiring valid trade licence certificates. 'Trade licences go beyond formality, offering legal recognition and bolstering business credibility while aiding in city governance,' an SMC official stated. Business owners are urged to regularize their establishments, contributing to a more equitable commercial landscape in Silchar. The city's municipal body transitioned to a corporation status earlier this year, with its formal inauguration on June 30.
