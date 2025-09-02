NDMC Implements Emergency Measures Against Rising Yamuna
The NDMC is proactively addressing challenges from the rising Yamuna River levels and heavy rains in Delhi. Initiatives include drainage improvements, de-silting projects, and advanced pumping systems. Additionally, roads will be resurfaced, and schools are upgrading to smart classrooms, under the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a series of quick-response measures to tackle the escalating water levels in the Yamuna River, aggravated by relentless rainfall, as confirmed by Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday.
With the Yamuna breaching evacuation levels, water has inundated several low-lying areas, forcing residents to seek refuge elsewhere. The Old Railway Bridge, recording a water level of 206.03 meters, has been closed to traffic as a precautionary measure.
The NDMC's response includes enhanced drainage systems, accelerated drain de-silting processes, and the deployment of backup pumping systems. Simultaneously, a modern sump capable of holding five lakh litres has been installed to combat potential waterlogging, alongside the formation of a specialized team for rapid intervention.
