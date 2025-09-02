Left Menu

Delhi's Monsoon Miracle: Breaking Rainfall Records

Delhi has recorded over 1,000 mm of rainfall this season, surpassing its annual average and marking the wettest August since 2010. The city remains under a yellow alert, with more showers forecasted. The maximum temperature stayed below average, contributing to satisfactory air quality levels.

Updated: 02-09-2025 19:58 IST
Delhi has exceeded 1,000 mm of rainfall for this season, shattering its annual average and marking a significant weather milestone. The city has been continuously drenched, experiencing the wettest August since 2010 with 400.1 mm of rain, substantially above the long-period average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi under a yellow alert, anticipating more showers in the coming hours. Residents have been advised to adhere to precautionary measures for extreme weather conditions, as moderate to heavy rain is expected to persist.

With cooler temperatures noted at 29.4 degrees Celsius and satisfactory air quality reported, Delhiites are experiencing an unusual but refreshing monsoon season. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an Air Quality Index of 52, indicating satisfactory air standards amidst the rain showers.

