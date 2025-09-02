A New Hub for Mountain Biodiversity: HKH Region Joins GMBA Network

The Hindu Kush Himalayan region is now the third regional hub for the Global Mountain Biodiversity Assessment (GMBA). This highlights the significant biodiversity and environmental challenges faced by the area.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), based in Kathmandu, will host the hub. It aims to assess biodiversity status, development trends, and address knowledge gaps, providing crucial insights for sustaining mountain ecosystems.

Marking the agreement, ICIMOD's Deputy Director General, Izabella Koziell, emphasized the urgency, stating the collaboration would improve visibility and capacity to address mountainous environmental issues. The ICIMOD plans to implement a comprehensive Biodiversity Assessment by 2025, contributing to global biodiversity conservation efforts.

