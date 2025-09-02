A New Hub for Mountain Biodiversity: HKH Region Joins GMBA Network
The Hindu Kush Himalayan region becomes the third hub of the Global Mountain Biodiversity Assessment, as ICIMOD takes charge to evaluate biodiversity and drive research. This initiative aims to enhance regional research and assess the biodiversity status and trends, focusing on sustainability and nature's contributions.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Hindu Kush Himalayan region is now the third regional hub for the Global Mountain Biodiversity Assessment (GMBA). This highlights the significant biodiversity and environmental challenges faced by the area.
The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), based in Kathmandu, will host the hub. It aims to assess biodiversity status, development trends, and address knowledge gaps, providing crucial insights for sustaining mountain ecosystems.
Marking the agreement, ICIMOD's Deputy Director General, Izabella Koziell, emphasized the urgency, stating the collaboration would improve visibility and capacity to address mountainous environmental issues. The ICIMOD plans to implement a comprehensive Biodiversity Assessment by 2025, contributing to global biodiversity conservation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pacific's War Legacy: Toxic Remnants Pose Environmental and Health Risks
Focus of 10-year India-Japan roadmap will be investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology and health: PM Modi.
Balancing Growth and Green Goals: How Tourism Shapes Malaysia’s Energy and Environment
Controversial Rushikonda Project Raises Financial and Environmental Concerns in Andhra Pradesh
Struggles of Oaxaca's Mezcal Producers: Economic Woes and Environmental Impact