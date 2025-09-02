Left Menu

A New Hub for Mountain Biodiversity: HKH Region Joins GMBA Network

The Hindu Kush Himalayan region becomes the third hub of the Global Mountain Biodiversity Assessment, as ICIMOD takes charge to evaluate biodiversity and drive research. This initiative aims to enhance regional research and assess the biodiversity status and trends, focusing on sustainability and nature's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Hindu Kush Himalayan region is now the third regional hub for the Global Mountain Biodiversity Assessment (GMBA). This highlights the significant biodiversity and environmental challenges faced by the area.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), based in Kathmandu, will host the hub. It aims to assess biodiversity status, development trends, and address knowledge gaps, providing crucial insights for sustaining mountain ecosystems.

Marking the agreement, ICIMOD's Deputy Director General, Izabella Koziell, emphasized the urgency, stating the collaboration would improve visibility and capacity to address mountainous environmental issues. The ICIMOD plans to implement a comprehensive Biodiversity Assessment by 2025, contributing to global biodiversity conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

