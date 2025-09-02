Left Menu

Aftershocks and Aid: Afghanistan's Earthquake Crisis Deepens

A series of earthquakes in southeastern Afghanistan have caused significant destruction, leaving over 1,400 dead and thousands injured. The tremors have complicated rescue missions in remote areas, with damaged infrastructure worsening the crisis. International aid is urgently needed as aftershocks raise the risk of additional fatalities and disease.

A powerful earthquake has struck southeastern Afghanistan, just days after a previous tremor devastated the region and claimed more than 1,400 lives. The tremors have disrupted rescue operations in remote villages, further complicating efforts due to rockslides and damaged roads.

Humanitarian groups and local authorities are racing against time to deliver aid to the affected areas. The United Nations and NGOs have called for international assistance to provide emergency relief including food, clean water, and medical supplies, as the threat of disease looms large.

Despite aid pledges from several countries, Afghanistan's situation is exacerbated by limited resources and recent cuts to foreign assistance, highlighting the urgent need for sustained global support to avert a larger humanitarian catastrophe.

