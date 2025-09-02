Left Menu

Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

Families living along the Yamuna River in Delhi face repeated displacement due to flooding. Despite warnings and rising water levels, many remain, fearing for both safety and dignity. With limited shelter options and the constant threat of snakes and theft, they balance survival and loss, unwilling to leave their lifelong homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:19 IST
As the Yamuna River's waters rise, families along its banks find themselves in a perpetual state of displacement in Delhi. With paths turning muddy and tents soaked by the rains, they live partly at home and partly outside, never knowing when the floods will force another move.

In the shadow of Delhi's urban sprawl at Hathi Ghat, a makeshift community of 70 families persists amid the warnings. Their homes of wood and plastic dot a landscape hidden beneath trees, yet the fear of wildlife and inadequate shelter expose them to the elements as they cling to the land.

Rising waters unnervingly surpass evacuation levels, bringing fears of emptiness and exposure. While some find brief refuge by roadsides, ongoing threats—both from nature and the uncertainty of nightly survival—press the notion of what 'home' truly means for those who have never known another place beyond the Yamuna's banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

