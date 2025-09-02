Left Menu

Gurugram Metro Expansion: A New Chapter in Urban Development

The groundbreaking for Gurugram's metro expansion will occur on September 5, aiming to boost the city's transport and economic growth. The event will include a public meeting at Gurugram University, engaging citizens in the development process. Officials are ensuring smooth proceedings for this pivotal project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:33 IST
Gurugram Metro Expansion: A New Chapter in Urban Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for Gurugram's metro expansion project is scheduled for September 5, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs and Energy Minister Manohar Lal, alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will lead the ceremony at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority's Sector 44 office.

The project aims to revolutionize transportation in the city while driving economic and social development. Citizens are invited to participate in a subsequent public meeting on the Gurugram University campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

 India
3
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

 India
4
BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025