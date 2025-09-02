Gurugram Metro Expansion: A New Chapter in Urban Development
The groundbreaking for Gurugram's metro expansion will occur on September 5, aiming to boost the city's transport and economic growth. The event will include a public meeting at Gurugram University, engaging citizens in the development process. Officials are ensuring smooth proceedings for this pivotal project.
02-09-2025
The highly anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for Gurugram's metro expansion project is scheduled for September 5, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs and Energy Minister Manohar Lal, alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will lead the ceremony at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority's Sector 44 office.
The project aims to revolutionize transportation in the city while driving economic and social development. Citizens are invited to participate in a subsequent public meeting on the Gurugram University campus.
