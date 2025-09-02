Punjab's Devastating Deluge: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

Punjab is grappling with a severe flood crisis, one of the worst since 1988, which has claimed 30 lives and affected over 3.5 lakh people. The governor and chief minister have visited affected areas to oversee relief efforts.

As of the latest reports, all 23 districts of Punjab have been declared affected. Pathankot bears the highest death toll, with six fatalities reported. The state government is focusing on evacuations, having moved nearly 20,000 people to safety so far.

Compounding the tragedy, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed concerns over inadequate central relief funds. He emphasized the need for revised norms to better support those impacted. The recent heavy rains have necessitated the temporary closure of educational institutions, urging the need for a comprehensive response to this natural disaster.