Waters Recede: A Glimpse of Relief in Flood-Hit Punjab

Floodwaters have begun to retreat in parts of Mukerian, Dasuya, and Tanda subdivisions as the Pong dam releases less water. However, significant damage to farmland and infrastructure persists. Efforts are ongoing to assess the complete damage, evacuate affected populations, and provide immediate relief to the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Punjab's Mukerian, Dasuya, and Tanda subdivisions showed slight improvement as water from the Pong dam into the Shah Canal barrage was reduced by nearly 30,000 cusecs on Tuesday, according to officials. This led to a receding water level of the Beas river.

Despite the decrease in flooding, vast areas of farmland remain submerged in low-lying villages, causing extensive damage to crops, including paddy and sugarcane, and leaving fields waterlogged. Villages such as Gandhowal, Rara Mand, and Talhi continue to face the dire aftereffects of the flooding.

The district administration has declared 111 villages flood-affected, with relief measures in place. Ten relief camps are operational, housing thousands of people who were evacuated. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure coordinated relief and restoration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

