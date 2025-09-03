China Extends Lifeline to Quake-Hit Afghanistan
China's embassy in Afghanistan has provided earthquake relief aid following a deadly quake that claimed over 1,100 lives. Afghanistan's Taliban government is appealing to the global community for urgent assistance as they deal with the aftermath of one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent years.
China's embassy in Afghanistan announced on Wednesday that it had extended crucial earthquake relief aid to the country, which is reeling from a devastating natural disaster.
The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan has issued an appeal to the international community for assistance after an earthquake claimed the lives of over 1,100 individuals, marking one of the nation's most catastrophic events in recent history.
As relief efforts continue, the urgency for immediate aid grows, underscoring the dire situation facing the already impoverished nation.
