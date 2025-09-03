China Extends Lifeline to Quake-Hit Afghanistan

China's embassy in Afghanistan announced on Wednesday that it had extended crucial earthquake relief aid to the country, which is reeling from a devastating natural disaster.

The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan has issued an appeal to the international community for assistance after an earthquake claimed the lives of over 1,100 individuals, marking one of the nation's most catastrophic events in recent history.

As relief efforts continue, the urgency for immediate aid grows, underscoring the dire situation facing the already impoverished nation.