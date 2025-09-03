Left Menu

Devastating Monsoon Floods Paralyze Northern India

Severe monsoon floods have swept across northern India, affecting states such as Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Over 10,000 people were evacuated from Delhi's riverbanks as rivers like Yamuna breached danger marks. Death tolls have risen with landslides and damage to infrastructure compounding the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Northern India faces a dire situation as intense monsoon flooding wreaks havoc across the region, disrupting lives and causing widespread devastation. Several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, are grappling with overflowing rivers, infrastructure damage, and deadly landslides.

Officials report that the India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for more heavy rains, exacerbating the crisis in both urban and rural areas. As the Yamuna River breaches its danger mark, Delhi sees unprecedented evacuations, with 10,000 residents moved to relief camps to escape rising waters.

In the wake of the floods, state governments in the affected regions have been forced to close schools and advise residents to stay indoors. Punjab has reported significant agricultural losses, with crops destroyed over vast areas, while emergency measures continue to mitigate the effects of the deluge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

