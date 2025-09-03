Monsoon Fury: Devastating Floods Ravage Northern India

Flooding across northern India has resulted in at least five fatalities, with officials warning of more severe weather on the horizon. Nearly 10,000 people have been evacuated from riverside communities in Delhi as a precautionary measure, according to local media reports.

This year's monsoon season in India has been particularly severe, killing over 130 people in north India in August. The latest wave of flooding has severely affected regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Overflowing rivers like the Chenab and Tawi have triggered landslides, disrupting transportation and leaving some areas isolated.

In response to heavy rainfall predictions, educational institutions have been shuttered, and residents are urged to stay indoors. The Central Water Commission noted that the Yamuna River breached its danger mark in Delhi, while 150,000 hectares of crops were destroyed in Punjab. On the Pakistani side, authorities have issued flood alerts, warning of potential water releases from Indian dams.