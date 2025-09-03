Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Devastating Floods Ravage Northern India

Severe flooding in northern India has claimed at least five lives, prompted mass evacuations, and caused widespread damage. Torrential rains have led to landslides and river overflows, displacing thousands and devastating infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department warns of more heavy rain, exacerbating an already critical situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:05 IST
Monsoon Fury: Devastating Floods Ravage Northern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flooding across northern India has resulted in at least five fatalities, with officials warning of more severe weather on the horizon. Nearly 10,000 people have been evacuated from riverside communities in Delhi as a precautionary measure, according to local media reports.

This year's monsoon season in India has been particularly severe, killing over 130 people in north India in August. The latest wave of flooding has severely affected regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Overflowing rivers like the Chenab and Tawi have triggered landslides, disrupting transportation and leaving some areas isolated.

In response to heavy rainfall predictions, educational institutions have been shuttered, and residents are urged to stay indoors. The Central Water Commission noted that the Yamuna River breached its danger mark in Delhi, while 150,000 hectares of crops were destroyed in Punjab. On the Pakistani side, authorities have issued flood alerts, warning of potential water releases from Indian dams.

TRENDING

1
Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

 Global
2
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

 India
3
Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025