Survival Under Siege: Earthquakes Devastate Eastern Afghanistan

In the wake of two powerful earthquakes that ravaged eastern Afghanistan, survivors are grappling with worsening conditions as they await essential aid. Over 1,400 people have perished, and rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve those trapped under debris.

The Afghan government and international organizations, including the United Nations, are making urgent appeals for emergency food, shelter, and medical supplies. Earthquakes with magnitudes of 6 and 5.5 have destroyed thousands of homes, severely impacting Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

Efforts are hampered by challenging terrain and limited international support, as the region reels from previous funding cuts and isolation due to Taliban policies. Survivors face dire conditions, with inadequate resources to meet their immediate needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)