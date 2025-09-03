Survival Under Siege: Earthquakes Devastate Eastern Afghanistan
Eastern Afghanistan has been struck by two devastating earthquakes, resulting in significant casualties. Over 1,400 lives have been lost, with thousands injured and homes destroyed. The Afghan government, along with international aid organizations, is urgently working to deliver much-needed food, shelter, and medical supplies to affected areas.
In the wake of two powerful earthquakes that ravaged eastern Afghanistan, survivors are grappling with worsening conditions as they await essential aid. Over 1,400 people have perished, and rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve those trapped under debris.
The Afghan government and international organizations, including the United Nations, are making urgent appeals for emergency food, shelter, and medical supplies. Earthquakes with magnitudes of 6 and 5.5 have destroyed thousands of homes, severely impacting Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.
Efforts are hampered by challenging terrain and limited international support, as the region reels from previous funding cuts and isolation due to Taliban policies. Survivors face dire conditions, with inadequate resources to meet their immediate needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- earthquake
- survivors
- UN
- aid
- food
- shelter
- medical
- supplies
- destruction
ALSO READ
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Welcome Second Child
UNHCR Races to Aid Survivors of Deadly Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan
Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation
WFP and India Rally to Aid Quake-Hit Afghanistan Amid Escalating Crisis
Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues