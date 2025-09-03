Panic in Palghar: Dangerous Tilt of Four-Storey Building Leads to Evacuation
A part of a four-storey building in Maharashtra's Palghar district dangerously tilted, leading to the evacuation of both the building and an adjacent structure. Officials have warned residents not to return until structural safety is confirmed. This follows a recent fatal building collapse in nearby Virar.
A portion of a four-storey building in Palghar's Nalasopara East dangerously tilted, sparking panic among residents who quickly vacated their flats. The incident, occurring near Sitara Bakery, involved the 20-year-old Saba Apartment, housing 16 flats, according to a fire brigade official.
The residents gathered belongings and moved to safety as civic engineers began assessing the structural damage. Meanwhile, another four-storey building nearby, also with 16 flats, was evacuated as a precaution, with officials urging residents not to re-enter pending further evaluations.
This incident arises shortly after a building collapse in Virar last week, which tragically claimed 17 lives. The municipal corporation emphasizes continued vigilance and structural integrity assessments for resident safety.
