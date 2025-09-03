Panic in Palghar: Dangerous Tilt of Four-Storey Building Leads to Evacuation

A portion of a four-storey building in Palghar's Nalasopara East dangerously tilted, sparking panic among residents who quickly vacated their flats. The incident, occurring near Sitara Bakery, involved the 20-year-old Saba Apartment, housing 16 flats, according to a fire brigade official.

The residents gathered belongings and moved to safety as civic engineers began assessing the structural damage. Meanwhile, another four-storey building nearby, also with 16 flats, was evacuated as a precaution, with officials urging residents not to re-enter pending further evaluations.

This incident arises shortly after a building collapse in Virar last week, which tragically claimed 17 lives. The municipal corporation emphasizes continued vigilance and structural integrity assessments for resident safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)