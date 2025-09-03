Arkade Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisition in Mumbai

Real estate giant Arkade Developers Ltd announced on Wednesday its acquisition of a significant land parcel in the bustling Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for a substantial Rs 148 crore. The purchase covers 14,364 square metres, marking a major expansion for the company.

In a decisive regulatory filing, Arkade Developers revealed that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire full shareholding in Woollen and Textile Industries Ltd. This strategic move reinforces Arkade's stronghold in the real estate sector.

To date, the Mumbai-based firm has completed 31 projects, spanning 5 million square feet, with a further 2 million square feet under construction. This acquisition underscores Arkade Developers' leading position in India's real estate market.

