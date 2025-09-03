Left Menu

Arkade Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisition in Mumbai

Arkade Developers Ltd has acquired 14,364 sq metres of land in Mumbai for Rs 148 crore, boosting its existing real estate portfolio. The company has entered an agreement to secure 100% shareholding in Woollen and Textile Industries Ltd, enhancing its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:18 IST
Arkade Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisition in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Arkade Developers Ltd announced on Wednesday its acquisition of a significant land parcel in the bustling Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for a substantial Rs 148 crore. The purchase covers 14,364 square metres, marking a major expansion for the company.

In a decisive regulatory filing, Arkade Developers revealed that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire full shareholding in Woollen and Textile Industries Ltd. This strategic move reinforces Arkade's stronghold in the real estate sector.

To date, the Mumbai-based firm has completed 31 projects, spanning 5 million square feet, with a further 2 million square feet under construction. This acquisition underscores Arkade Developers' leading position in India's real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

 India
2
European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

 Global
3
Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

 Russia
4
Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025