IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert due to impending heavy rainfall in three districts of Jharkhand, set to continue until Thursday. Officials warn that Gumla, Simdega, and West Singhbhum will experience intense weather conditions as the alert remains in place.

Alongside the orange alert, a yellow alert for rainfall has been issued for seven other districts—Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Khunti, Saraikela Kharsawan, and East Singhbhum—lasting until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Ranchi Meteorological Centre forecasts widespread rain, influenced by a low-pressure system impacting the region.

Over the period from June 1 to September 3, Jharkhand recorded a significant 26% surplus in rainfall, receiving 1034.9 mm compared to the usual 823.7 mm. Notably, Seraikela-Kharswan reported a 65% increase, whereas Pakur and Deoghar experienced deficits of 19% and 9% respectively.