Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh: Dam Collapse and Flash Flood Aftermath

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district as a portion of a small dam collapsed, leading to a sudden flash flood. The catastrophe resulted in the death of four individuals, with three others reportedly missing, according to officials on Wednesday.

The breach occurred at the Lutti (Satbahini) reservoir located in Dhaneshpur village following relentless heavy rainfall late Tuesday night, as confirmed by Balrampur Collector Rajendra Katara. The overflow from the reservoir, established in the early 1980s, surged through the rupture, devastating nearby homes and agricultural lands.

In response, rescue units, including the district administration, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force, commenced relief efforts. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed profound sorrow over the disaster, emphasizing the government's commitment to support the affected families. Assistance measures, such as ex-gratia aid and provision of essentials, are being arranged for the victims.

