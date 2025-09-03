Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh: Dam Collapse and Flash Flood Aftermath
Four people were killed and three went missing after a dam collapse in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district led to a flash flood. The incident also resulted in injuries, loss of livestock, and significant property damage. Relief operations are underway, with government assistance to affected families.
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district as a portion of a small dam collapsed, leading to a sudden flash flood. The catastrophe resulted in the death of four individuals, with three others reportedly missing, according to officials on Wednesday.
The breach occurred at the Lutti (Satbahini) reservoir located in Dhaneshpur village following relentless heavy rainfall late Tuesday night, as confirmed by Balrampur Collector Rajendra Katara. The overflow from the reservoir, established in the early 1980s, surged through the rupture, devastating nearby homes and agricultural lands.
In response, rescue units, including the district administration, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force, commenced relief efforts. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed profound sorrow over the disaster, emphasizing the government's commitment to support the affected families. Assistance measures, such as ex-gratia aid and provision of essentials, are being arranged for the victims.
