Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh: Dam Collapse and Flash Flood Aftermath

Four people were killed and three went missing after a dam collapse in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district led to a flash flood. The incident also resulted in injuries, loss of livestock, and significant property damage. Relief operations are underway, with government assistance to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh: Dam Collapse and Flash Flood Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district as a portion of a small dam collapsed, leading to a sudden flash flood. The catastrophe resulted in the death of four individuals, with three others reportedly missing, according to officials on Wednesday.

The breach occurred at the Lutti (Satbahini) reservoir located in Dhaneshpur village following relentless heavy rainfall late Tuesday night, as confirmed by Balrampur Collector Rajendra Katara. The overflow from the reservoir, established in the early 1980s, surged through the rupture, devastating nearby homes and agricultural lands.

In response, rescue units, including the district administration, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force, commenced relief efforts. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed profound sorrow over the disaster, emphasizing the government's commitment to support the affected families. Assistance measures, such as ex-gratia aid and provision of essentials, are being arranged for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India
2
Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

 Global
3
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role

The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates G...

 India
4
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025