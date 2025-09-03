Race Against Time: Afghan Commandos Narrow Escape After Earthquake Devastation

In Afghanistan, urgent rescue operations are underway after devastating earthquakes claimed over 1,400 lives. Local commandos, airdropped into remote areas, are racing against time to free survivors trapped under rubble, as international aid remains limited.

The dire situation is compounded by a significant funding shortfall, with the World Food Programme announcing that provision for basic needs may run out in weeks. Aid groups stress the urgent requirement for resources as the country, already struggling under Taliban governance, seeks global assistance.

Despite difficult conditions, local and international bodies are striving to provide relief in the region, calling for effective use of available assets and immediate donations, while the harsh terrain complicates efforts to reach devastated areas in need of supplies and medical attention.