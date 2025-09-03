India on High Alert: Rivers Surge Amid Relentless Rain

The Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that 21 monitoring stations, including one in Delhi, show rivers at a 'severe flood situation,' with 33 others above normal levels as of Wednesday.

This alert comes as heavy rainfall is forecasted across various states in the upcoming days. Of the severely affected locations, nine are in Bihar, eight in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Northern hill states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are bracing for intense rain, while major rivers across India, such as the Yamuna in Delhi and several prominent rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, pose flood risks. Large reservoirs are also close to capacity, raising concerns of further flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)