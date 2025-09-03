Left Menu

India on High Alert: Rivers Surge Amid Relentless Rain

India is experiencing severe flooding with 21 locations marked as in critical flood situations and 33 others above normal levels. The Central Water Commission warns of severe conditions following forecasts of heavy rain across northern and southern regions. Key rivers and reservoirs are nearing capacity, exacerbating the risk.

Updated: 03-09-2025 20:46 IST
The Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that 21 monitoring stations, including one in Delhi, show rivers at a 'severe flood situation,' with 33 others above normal levels as of Wednesday.

This alert comes as heavy rainfall is forecasted across various states in the upcoming days. Of the severely affected locations, nine are in Bihar, eight in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Northern hill states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are bracing for intense rain, while major rivers across India, such as the Yamuna in Delhi and several prominent rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, pose flood risks. Large reservoirs are also close to capacity, raising concerns of further flooding.

