Left Menu

Flooded Yamuna Brings Chaos to Delhi: Thousands Displaced

Floods caused by the swollen Yamuna River have submerged homes and disrupted life in Delhi. The rising waters forced thousands from their homes, inundated a major cremation ground, and led to traffic disruptions. Rescue efforts are underway as authorities manage the ongoing flood crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:04 IST
Flooded Yamuna Brings Chaos to Delhi: Thousands Displaced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a severe turn of events, floods from the swelling Yamuna River have overwhelmed Delhi, submerging homes and bustling markets, and disrupting daily life for thousands. The water levels breached the 207-metre mark, forcing evacuations and halting operations at key locations.

The city's oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, was heavily impacted, leading to a temporary cessation of cremation activities. Authorities have closed city drains to prevent backflow, while the National Disaster Response Force, police, and fire personnel execute rescue operations.

Traffic diversions have been established, with many roads affected by the floodwaters. Despite relief camps and efforts to address the crisis, concerns over infrastructure and healthcare, including the spread of diseases, persist as the city battles one of its worst flood-like situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Livelihoods

Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Liveli...

 India
2
India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

 India
3
Massive Online Betting Scandal: Unveiling the Veerendra Network

Massive Online Betting Scandal: Unveiling the Veerendra Network

 India
4
European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025