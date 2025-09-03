Flooded Yamuna Brings Chaos to Delhi: Thousands Displaced

In a severe turn of events, floods from the swelling Yamuna River have overwhelmed Delhi, submerging homes and bustling markets, and disrupting daily life for thousands. The water levels breached the 207-metre mark, forcing evacuations and halting operations at key locations.

The city's oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, was heavily impacted, leading to a temporary cessation of cremation activities. Authorities have closed city drains to prevent backflow, while the National Disaster Response Force, police, and fire personnel execute rescue operations.

Traffic diversions have been established, with many roads affected by the floodwaters. Despite relief camps and efforts to address the crisis, concerns over infrastructure and healthcare, including the spread of diseases, persist as the city battles one of its worst flood-like situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)