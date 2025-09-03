Deluge Chaos: India's Relentless Rains and Structural Collapse

In an unyielding onslaught, severe rainfall across north India has resulted in catastrophic infrastructure failures, landslides, and fatalities. The relentless downpour claimed 10 lives on Wednesday, devastating regions across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, and leading to widespread suspension of classes, flights, and even cremations.

The eastern region braces for more rain as a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal threatens to bring heavy showers to Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. Odisha continues to be battered by rain for the third consecutive day. Tragically, several people lost their lives in Haryana due to roof collapses, while Himachal Pradesh's landslides claimed more lives.

Jammu and Kashmir faced its own wrath when torrential rains claimed lives and left people trapped in flooded areas. Meanwhile, Delhi grapples with a breached Yamuna, submerging homes and upending daily life. Amidst these challenges, Punjab battles its worst deluge in decades, with continued rains and ongoing relief operations dominating the region's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)