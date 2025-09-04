Left Menu

Northern India's Fury: Unrelenting Monsoon Causes Devastation

Northern India, particularly Delhi and Kashmir, faced severe flooding due to monsoon rains causing river breaches. The Jhelum river in Srinagar and Yamuna in Delhi breached danger levels, leading to evacuations. Despite some forecasted respite, significant damage has been inflicted, including loss of life and destruction of agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe flooding gripped parts of Delhi and Indian Kashmir on Thursday following relentless monsoon rains that pushed two major rivers beyond their danger marks. The weather department offered some hope, forecasting a decline in rainfall for the region.

This monsoon season has wrought destruction across northern India, claiming at least 130 lives in August. Torrential downpours in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh have swollen rivers, breaching their banks in several areas.

In Srinagar, residential areas were inundated after the Jhelum river overflowed, prompting evacuation advisories. Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in Delhi surged past the danger level, leading authorities to close the historic Loha Pul bridge. Across the region, thousands have been displaced, and crucial agricultural zones in Punjab are underwater.

