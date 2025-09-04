Northern India's Fury: Unrelenting Monsoon Causes Devastation

Severe flooding gripped parts of Delhi and Indian Kashmir on Thursday following relentless monsoon rains that pushed two major rivers beyond their danger marks. The weather department offered some hope, forecasting a decline in rainfall for the region.

This monsoon season has wrought destruction across northern India, claiming at least 130 lives in August. Torrential downpours in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh have swollen rivers, breaching their banks in several areas.

In Srinagar, residential areas were inundated after the Jhelum river overflowed, prompting evacuation advisories. Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in Delhi surged past the danger level, leading authorities to close the historic Loha Pul bridge. Across the region, thousands have been displaced, and crucial agricultural zones in Punjab are underwater.

(With inputs from agencies.)