Northern India's Fury: Unrelenting Monsoon Causes Devastation
Northern India, particularly Delhi and Kashmir, faced severe flooding due to monsoon rains causing river breaches. The Jhelum river in Srinagar and Yamuna in Delhi breached danger levels, leading to evacuations. Despite some forecasted respite, significant damage has been inflicted, including loss of life and destruction of agriculture.
Severe flooding gripped parts of Delhi and Indian Kashmir on Thursday following relentless monsoon rains that pushed two major rivers beyond their danger marks. The weather department offered some hope, forecasting a decline in rainfall for the region.
This monsoon season has wrought destruction across northern India, claiming at least 130 lives in August. Torrential downpours in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh have swollen rivers, breaching their banks in several areas.
In Srinagar, residential areas were inundated after the Jhelum river overflowed, prompting evacuation advisories. Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in Delhi surged past the danger level, leading authorities to close the historic Loha Pul bridge. Across the region, thousands have been displaced, and crucial agricultural zones in Punjab are underwater.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- flood
- monsoon
- Delhi
- Kashmir
- Jhelum
- Yamuna
- evacuation
- India
- river
- destruction
ALSO READ
Yamuna River Swells: Delhi on High Alert Amid Rising Floodwaters
Gate of Hell Opens in Gaza: IDF's Bold Moves Prompt Evacuations
Delhi's Battle with the Yamuna: A Surge in Floods and Hope for Recovery
Delhi Government's Vigilant Response to Yamuna Floods
Delhi Battles Yamuna's Wrath: Relief Camps, Health Concerns Rise Amid Receding Waters