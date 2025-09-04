Kashmir Houseboat Dwellers on Alert: Rising Waters Pose Threat

Kashmir's authorities have issued a warning to those residing on the Dal Lake, advising them to brace for potential rises in water levels as the River Jhelum surpasses its danger mark of 21 feet.

The Jammu & Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority's advisory highlights the possibility of opening a regulating gate at Ram Munshi Bagh, which could raise Dal Lake's water level from its current 10.5 feet.

Affected residents, particularly houseboat dwellers, are urged to take precautions and prepare for potential relocation to designated relief centers if the situation escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)