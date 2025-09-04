Left Menu

Kashmir Houseboat Dwellers on Alert: Rising Waters Pose Threat

Authorities in Kashmir have issued an advisory urging residents and houseboat owners on Dal Lake to prepare for potential water level increases. The River Jhelum has exceeded the danger mark, and measures could further elevate Dal Lake's levels. Residents are advised to take precautions and be ready to evacuate if necessary.

  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's authorities have issued a warning to those residing on the Dal Lake, advising them to brace for potential rises in water levels as the River Jhelum surpasses its danger mark of 21 feet.

The Jammu & Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority's advisory highlights the possibility of opening a regulating gate at Ram Munshi Bagh, which could raise Dal Lake's water level from its current 10.5 feet.

Affected residents, particularly houseboat dwellers, are urged to take precautions and prepare for potential relocation to designated relief centers if the situation escalates.

