Yamuna Floodwaters Paralyze Delhi Traffic: Commuters Turn to Metro for Relief
The sudden rise in Yamuna floodwaters caused severe traffic congestion in key areas of Delhi, including Ring Road and Kalindi Kunj. Many commuters abandoned cars for the metro, as floodwater blocked major routes. Authorities recommend using public transport and social media for real-time traffic updates.
The deluge of Yamuna floodwaters has plunged several areas of Delhi into chaos, with massive traffic jams witnessed on key stretches on Thursday.
Commuters faced hours-long delays as roads flooded, and many opted for the metro amid bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Authorities issued diversions and advisories, urging the public to monitor social media for real-time updates.
