Supreme Court Tackles Tree Felling Amid Unprecedented Disasters

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and other bodies due to illegal tree felling, linked to unprecedented landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It emphasized the need for remedial measures to prevent future disasters.

The Supreme Court has taken significant action following the unprecedented landslides and floods that have ravaged states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. On Thursday, the court sought responses from the Centre, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and others. The move comes as a direct response to allegations that illegal felling of trees has exacerbated these natural disasters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran has issued notices to several key entities. These include the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI), and the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. The allegations highlight the unlawful cutting down of trees as a major contributor to these environmental catastrophes.

The plea, filed by Anamika Rana, underscores the need for immediate remedial measures to combat the ongoing crisis. The bench has requested a returnable notice in two weeks, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tasked to ensure that necessary actions are undertaken. The Chief Justice remarked that the flooding had brought along a significant amount of wood, pointing towards a pattern of illegal deforestation that demands urgent attention.

