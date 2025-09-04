Survival Against All Odds: Women in Congo's Mines

In a region stricken by conflict and violence, Maman Soki stands resilient. Fleeing her village due to a fatal attack by Islamic State-aligned rebels, Soki, a 49-year-old widow, now finds herself amid the demanding world of Congolese mining.

Operating alongside fellow women at Pangoyi gold mine, Soki endures carrying heavy sacks of debris daily. Despite restrictions, as women are prohibited from entering the pits, she continues in order to provide for her children. "We want to dig, but it's not allowed," Soki shared.

Although striving to save for a better future, challenges abound, including the risk her work entails. Recent attacks by Islamic State-backed rebels have amplified the fear, yet Soki holds onto hope for a safer path for her family.

