Left Menu

Survival Against All Odds: Women in Congo's Mines

Maman Soki, a Congolese widow, faces immense challenges as she undertakes grueling mining work to support her family after fleeing an attack by Islamic State-allied rebels. She works tirelessly at the Pangoyi gold mine while caring for her children and nephews, as women in mining still confront discrimination and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:31 IST
Survival Against All Odds: Women in Congo's Mines

In a region stricken by conflict and violence, Maman Soki stands resilient. Fleeing her village due to a fatal attack by Islamic State-aligned rebels, Soki, a 49-year-old widow, now finds herself amid the demanding world of Congolese mining.

Operating alongside fellow women at Pangoyi gold mine, Soki endures carrying heavy sacks of debris daily. Despite restrictions, as women are prohibited from entering the pits, she continues in order to provide for her children. "We want to dig, but it's not allowed," Soki shared.

Although striving to save for a better future, challenges abound, including the risk her work entails. Recent attacks by Islamic State-backed rebels have amplified the fear, yet Soki holds onto hope for a safer path for her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

 India
2
BIT-Mesra Launches Innovation Centre to Propel Entrepreneurial Spirit

BIT-Mesra Launches Innovation Centre to Propel Entrepreneurial Spirit

 India
3
European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025