Mandela's Crusade: Linking Palestinian Struggle to South Africa's Past

In a powerful statement, Mandla Mandela, the grandson of renowned anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, has drawn comparisons between the struggles of Palestinians under Israeli occupation and the apartheid era in South Africa. Mandela claims Palestinians face a harsher reality and calls for global support.

Speaking to Reuters at Johannesburg Airport, Mandela, 51, boarded a flight to join the Global Sumud Flotilla, determined to deliver crucial food and humanitarian supplies to Gaza amidst an Israeli naval blockade. He highlighted the international solidarity that ended apartheid and urged a similar approach for the Palestinian cause.

Israel disputes the apartheid comparisons, maintaining that its restrictions are necessary to prevent militant group Hamas from acquiring weapons. Meanwhile, humanitarian agencies report severe food shortages in Gaza, with a significant portion of the population experiencing famine.

