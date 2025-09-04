Arunachal Pradesh Expands Urban Municipal Status

In a significant urban development in Arunachal Pradesh, the local administrative bodies of Aalo, Namsai, and Ziro are poised for transformation into municipalities under an official notification.

Aalo, part of West Siang district, and Ziro, in Lower Subansiri district, have been accorded 'Municipal C' status in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007, while Namsai, located within Namsai district, has been designated as a Nagar Panchayat, the notification detailed.

The government has called for public feedback within a 30-day period for those who may have objections or suggestions regarding this plan. The deputy commissioners will address these and complete assessments, submitting final recommendations at the end of the stipulated time frame.

