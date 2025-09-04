Left Menu

Monsoon Devastation in Northern India: Battle with Nature's Fury

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in northern India's states, causing floods, landslides, and significant disruption to daily life. Himachal Pradesh is severely impacted, with numerous fatalities, road closures, and substantial economic loss. Key infrastructure such as railways and highways remain impaired, posing ongoing challenges for rescue operations and recovery efforts.

Updated: 04-09-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant and relentless rains continue to unleash havoc in the northern states of India, with Himachal Pradesh bearing the brunt of the monsoon's wrath. The rising water levels of the Yamuna river pose significant challenges, spilling over into the capital, Delhi.

Education and business sectors are stifled as the downpour leads to the closure of academic institutions and paralyzes daily life across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. Two houses succumbed to a landslide in Kullu district, resulting in tragic loss and triggering National Disaster Response Force rescue operations.

Natural calamities, including landslides and floods, have impacted key infrastructure, with roads and railways heavily obstructed, leaving people stranded. The situation remains dire, with efforts focused on rescue and restoration amidst mounting challenges.

