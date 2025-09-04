Monsoon Devastation in Northern India: Battle with Nature's Fury

Incessant and relentless rains continue to unleash havoc in the northern states of India, with Himachal Pradesh bearing the brunt of the monsoon's wrath. The rising water levels of the Yamuna river pose significant challenges, spilling over into the capital, Delhi.

Education and business sectors are stifled as the downpour leads to the closure of academic institutions and paralyzes daily life across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. Two houses succumbed to a landslide in Kullu district, resulting in tragic loss and triggering National Disaster Response Force rescue operations.

Natural calamities, including landslides and floods, have impacted key infrastructure, with roads and railways heavily obstructed, leaving people stranded. The situation remains dire, with efforts focused on rescue and restoration amidst mounting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)