India's Flood Crisis Worsens: Severity Across Multiple States

Flooding has reached critical levels in several Indian states, with 24 river monitoring stations reporting 'severe' conditions. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are among the most affected. The CWC advises strict reservoir management to prevent downstream impacts. Severe rainfall threatens Gujarat, Maharashtra, among others. Authorities urge vigilance and real-time monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:00 IST
Critical flooding conditions have been reported at 24 river monitoring stations throughout India, with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi among the hardest hit, according to a report released Thursday by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The Yamuna river in Delhi remains at a severe flood level, and while the water is receding, relief is yet to come, with expectations that the level will drop to 207.32 meters by Thursday night. Meanwhile, the CWC has issued warnings for 50 dams and barrages nationwide, including in key states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, advising operations adhere strictly to Standard Operating Procedures.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of low to moderate flash floods and forecasts severe rainfall in parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. In Maharashtra, anticipated heavy rain could escalate flooding in the state's major rivers. Authorities have been urged to monitor the situation closely and rely on real-time water data to safeguard affected communities.

